Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.