Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.