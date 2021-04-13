Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.44. 680,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

