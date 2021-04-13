Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,348. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

