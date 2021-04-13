Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $221.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

