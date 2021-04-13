Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.96.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Stantec has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

