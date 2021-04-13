Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $62.00 at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $45.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.