Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

