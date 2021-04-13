Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. 76,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,712. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

