Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.36. 352,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,712. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

