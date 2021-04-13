Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.36. 352,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,712. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
