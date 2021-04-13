Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.