Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.
SBUX opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.