Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Argus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.
SBUX stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $113.96.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
