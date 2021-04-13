Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Argus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

SBUX stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

