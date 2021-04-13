Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $126.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 33418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 197.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.