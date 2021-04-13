StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBY remained flat at $$9.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of StarHub to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

