StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBY remained flat at $$9.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of StarHub to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

