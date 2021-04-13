Starname Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $312,101.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.