State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $345.10 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.69. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.