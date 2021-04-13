State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $163,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.