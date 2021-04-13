State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $331.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

