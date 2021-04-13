State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $254.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

