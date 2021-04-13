State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

