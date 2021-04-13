State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

