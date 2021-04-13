State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

SBUX opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

