State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

