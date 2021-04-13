State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 25,855 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

