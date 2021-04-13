State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,355 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 24.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

