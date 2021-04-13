State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,643 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

