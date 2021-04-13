State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,894 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

