State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,345 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

KMB stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.