State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,069 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

EMR stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

