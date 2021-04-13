State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,172 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of PSX opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.