State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 938 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $779.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $734.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

