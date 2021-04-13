State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 966 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $807.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $734.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

