State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

