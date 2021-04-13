State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.94.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

