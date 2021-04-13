Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $673.42 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Status has a total market capitalization of $673.42 million and approximately $47.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

