StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.90. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 65,154 shares.

GASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

