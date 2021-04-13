SteepCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $114,242.03 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $114,242.03 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.88 or 0.00729677 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.