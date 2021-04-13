Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

Shares of STLC traded up C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.74. 250,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$5.23 and a twelve month high of C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

