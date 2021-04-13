Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 201154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.09.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

