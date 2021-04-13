Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

STLJF stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

