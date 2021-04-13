Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of STLJF remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $41.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

