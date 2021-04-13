Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,207,342 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $17.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

