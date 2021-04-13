Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.66

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and $4.49 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.56 or 0.00334656 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,376 coins and its circulating supply is 22,848,873,128 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

