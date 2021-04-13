Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

ODFL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $251.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

