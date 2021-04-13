Stephens Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $135.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.87.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. 576,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,901. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 164.25, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

