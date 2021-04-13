stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,023.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,175.03 or 0.03475094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $483.23 million and $15,023.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.73 or 0.00677010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,558.16 or 0.99950598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.30 or 0.00935151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 222,173 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

