Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE:SF opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.