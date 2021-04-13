Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

TPIC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 731,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. TPI Composites has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

