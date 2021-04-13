Stipend Price Up 9.7% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Stipend has a market cap of $472,927.84 and approximately $78.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.51 or 0.99805982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.00462631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.00317528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00761066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00125666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

