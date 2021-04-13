Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,869 shares of company stock valued at $20,693,730 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 118.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

